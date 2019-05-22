J&K : Defence Ministry Rejects Reports of IED Blast

Shortly after reports claimed that one jawan was killed and seven others left injured in an IED blast in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector, the Defence Ministry issued a statement calling them factually incorrect. The Ministry spokesperson said that a “non-fatal” training-related accident occurred in which one soldier was left seriously injured.

“It wasn’t an IED blast, but a training-related incident. no fatal casualties but one soldier seriously injured while many other suffered minor injuries in the incident that took place along Line of Control in Poonch sector,” the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.