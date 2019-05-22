Latest NewsIndia

Maintain strong vigil outside the EVM strongrooms for the next 24 hours : Rahul Gandhi to Congress workers

May 22, 2019, 02:23 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi issued an appeal to the party cadres, asking them to maintain strong vigil outside the EVM strongrooms for the next 24 hours. The Gandhi scion’s message was aimed at lifting the party workers’ morale, as he described the exit poll predictions as “fake”.

In his message on Twitter, Gandhi stressed that the next 24 hours are “crucial” for the party’s prospects. His appeal for strong vigil till the counting of votes comes amid allegations of “EVM swapping” levelled by the Opposition in north Indian states.

“Next 24 hours are crucial. Be alert and vigilant. Do not be afraid. You are fighting for the truth. Fake exit polls and propaganda should not disappoint you. Keep faith in yourself, as well as the Congress party. Your efforts would not go waste,” the Congress chief said.

