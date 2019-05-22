Pakistani’s don’t want PM Modi to return : Here’s the reason

The outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 23 is being watched with great keenness in neighbouring Pakistan. The interest in Pakistan is not surprising given the crossborder tension between the two countries and that many people in that country have familial links in India.

Presumably panicked by the Indian Air Force’s surgical strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan, most Pakistani nationals are voicing in interviews on social media their reservations about the return of an NDA government led by Narendra Modi.

“He shouldn’t come to power, he carried out surgical attacks in Pakistan…,” Shahi Alam, a Lahorite, told a Pakistan TV channel.

Another person, Aizaz, added, “I doubt Modi will come back with a majority. I am sure he will get a fractured mandate and that is good for Pakistan.”

Some months ago, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Riaz, a London-based Pakistan businessman, told TOI over the phone: “People living in Pakistan have different views from those of Pakistanis living abroad. We are of the view that Modi should come back to power in India. At least it will act as a deterrent to terrorist organisations operating from Pakistani soil and pressure the Pakistan government to eradicate terrorism from our motherland.”