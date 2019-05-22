Randamoozham Row: MT and SreeKumar Menon approach High Court

The Kerala High Court will now consider the issue of Malayalam novel ‘Randamoozham’. Both the writer M.T.Vasudevan Nair and filmmaker V.A.Sreekumar Menon has approached the Kerala High Court on the issue about the novel.

Sreekumar Menon has approached the Kerala high court against the Kozhikode district court’s verdict which has gone against him. He has in a plea urged to appoint a mediator on the issue. M.T.has approached the High Court to remove an observation of the district court that there exists a dispute in the issue.

Earlier M.T.has approached the Kozhikode Munsif court demanding to return his script back as the director and the production company has not started the shooting as per they had promised earlier.

Randamoozham is a novel based on Mahabharata by MT. Sreekumar Menon has announced that he is going to make a film on the novel.