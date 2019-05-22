KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala won’t affect election claims E.P Jayarajan

May 22, 2019, 06:58 pm IST
Senior CPM leader and industries minister E.P. Jayarajan claimed that Sabarimala women entry issue will not affect the general election results in Kerala,.The LDF is expecting a big victory in Kerala. The exit polls are based on some vested interests and the credibility of the exit polls have been lost, he said.

The LDF will have a good victory in the Malabar region. There is no chance for a setback for LDF in the Malabar region. He also accused that there was a widespread rigging in case of EVM’s. Earlier there was no chance of mistakes in EVM’s. But now it is not the situation he added.

