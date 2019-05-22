Sabarimala won’t affect election claims E.P Jayarajan

Senior CPM leader and industries minister E.P. Jayarajan claimed that Sabarimala women entry issue will not affect the general election results in Kerala,.The LDF is expecting a big victory in Kerala. The exit polls are based on some vested interests and the credibility of the exit polls have been lost, he said.

The LDF will have a good victory in the Malabar region. There is no chance for a setback for LDF in the Malabar region. He also accused that there was a widespread rigging in case of EVM’s. Earlier there was no chance of mistakes in EVM’s. But now it is not the situation he added.