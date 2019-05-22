KeralaLatest News

SDPI supported Congress, admits State President

May 22, 2019, 11:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

SDPI has supported UDF in the general election. Party’s State President P. Abdul Majeed Faizy has admitted this. He made it clear that the party supported the Congress-led UDF in the Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The open admission of the SDPI President that its votes have been given to UDF is a clear indication that Congress party is in close connection with extreme Islamic groups in the State.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political arm of the PFI, which is behind many extremist activities including the attack of a college professor for insulting Islam. The party has fielded activists in elections and they have many seats in panchayat elections in Kerala.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Mamata Banerjee

Will ask EC to seek expenditure details of Modi’s Mega Rally,says Mamata Banerjee

Apr 29, 2019, 10:13 am IST

P.M Modi Responds to Shikhar Dhawan’s Congratulatory Tweet on Mission Shakti. Check this Out

Mar 28, 2019, 07:58 am IST
raju

CPI(M) MLA Raju Abraham Says Proper Warnings About the Opening of Dams Were Not Given on Time

Aug 22, 2018, 01:12 pm IST

For the first-time Black Panther spotted in Indian Eastern forest

May 26, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close