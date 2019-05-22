SDPI supported Congress, admits State President

SDPI has supported UDF in the general election. Party’s State President P. Abdul Majeed Faizy has admitted this. He made it clear that the party supported the Congress-led UDF in the Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The open admission of the SDPI President that its votes have been given to UDF is a clear indication that Congress party is in close connection with extreme Islamic groups in the State.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political arm of the PFI, which is behind many extremist activities including the attack of a college professor for insulting Islam. The party has fielded activists in elections and they have many seats in panchayat elections in Kerala.