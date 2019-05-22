This is the Leader Who is Consolidating the Anti-BJP Front

There are just a few more hours to go before the results of the Loksabha elections to arrive and most of the exit polls which came out so far predicts a thumping victory for ruling NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, yesterday had hosted a dinner party for their allies in National Capital. The BJP claimed that 36 allies have pledged support to the National Democratic Alliance in writing ahead of counting day.

Meanwhile, the opposition has been trying to consolidate itself against BJP. However, leading such forays is the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken it upon himself to round up as many leaders as possible before results are out. This is despite exit polls predicting a walkover for the NDA and a perceived lethargy in the Congress camp.

Since the conclusion of the polls, Naidu has met over 21 Opposition party leaders from Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal and HD Deve Gowda.