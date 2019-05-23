Latest NewsIndia

Actor Siddharth gets sarcastic, says will delete twitter account if Modi does not get a 2nd term

May 23, 2019, 08:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

South Indian actor Siddharth who is well known for expressing his opinion on socio-political issues through his social media handle has come forward with a sarcastic message mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, Siddharth was in the news for taking a dig at Akshay Kumar’s citizenship and his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He just put out a sarcastic comment regarding Narendra Modi’s probable win in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Siddharth, who is famous for his sarcastic remarks, said that he’d go off Twitter if Modi doesn’t come back to power this year. His Twitter post read, “I hereby solemnly swear that if @narendramodi ji does not get a second term, I will delete my Twitter account permanently. Jai Hind. #AayegaToModiHi (sic)”

Siddharth has been quite critical of Narendra Modi’s governance in the last five years and has shared his opinion on several topics including demonetization and GST. Apart from criticizing Modi, Siddharth also came down heavily on the biopic based on the Prime Minister’s life.

Tags

Related Articles

‘URI’The Surgical Strike: Vicky Kaushal’s film enters Rs 200 crore club

Feb 8, 2019, 05:48 pm IST
ranveer

Bollywood Duo- Deepika and Ranveer at ‘Padmaavat’ Special Screening: See Pics

Jan 24, 2018, 10:36 am IST
4g-pushed-back-mwc-set-showcase-brands

4G to be pushed back; MWC all set to showcase brands

Feb 24, 2018, 08:21 am IST

Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala Extended. BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close