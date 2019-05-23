Actor Siddharth gets sarcastic, says will delete twitter account if Modi does not get a 2nd term

South Indian actor Siddharth who is well known for expressing his opinion on socio-political issues through his social media handle has come forward with a sarcastic message mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, Siddharth was in the news for taking a dig at Akshay Kumar’s citizenship and his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He just put out a sarcastic comment regarding Narendra Modi’s probable win in the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Siddharth, who is famous for his sarcastic remarks, said that he’d go off Twitter if Modi doesn’t come back to power this year. His Twitter post read, “I hereby solemnly swear that if @narendramodi ji does not get a second term, I will delete my Twitter account permanently. Jai Hind. #AayegaToModiHi (sic)”

I hereby solemnly swear that if @narendramodi ji does not get a second term, I will delete my Twitter account permanently. Jai Hind. #AayegaToModiHi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 23, 2019

Siddharth has been quite critical of Narendra Modi’s governance in the last five years and has shared his opinion on several topics including demonetization and GST. Apart from criticizing Modi, Siddharth also came down heavily on the biopic based on the Prime Minister’s life.