Advocate Jayasankar trolls LDF for election defeat

May 23, 2019, 11:24 pm IST
A Facebook post by political observer Advocate A Jayasankar has become viral in social media. Jayasankar, known for his sarcastic comments has used an old Malayalam song for trolling the ruling LDF for the biggest election defeat that they have faced in the general elections.

He wrote on his Facebook page that A.Sampath failed in Attingal, P.K.biju in Alathoor, M.B.Rajesh in Palakkad, but A.M.Arif won from Alappuzha. Arif is a social activist with honesty, he wrote.

Read His Facebook Post:

???????? ???????, ???? ?????? ???????, ????? ???????, ???????? ???????, ??????? ?????? ??????????.. ???? ?????? ????????…

Gepostet von Advocate A Jayasankar am Donnerstag, 23. Mai 2019

