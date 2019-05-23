Archery World Cup: Four Indians advance to the third round

In Archery World Cup Stage III, four Indian players including Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai advanced to the third round in recurve individual section at Antalya in Turkey.

In Women’s individual section, former world No 1 Deepika defeated Khatuna Lorig 6-5 in the second round and set up a clash against Veronika Marchenko of Ukraine in the third round. Laishram Bombayla Devi also sailed into the third round.

In men’s individual section, former Olympian Tarundeep Rai remained in the medal fray after beating Gasper Strajhar of Slovenia.

India’s number one recurve archer Atanu Das, crashed out in the second round suffering a 3-7 defeat to 19-year-old Carlos Rojas of Mexico.