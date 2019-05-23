Latest NewsSports

Archery World Cup: Four Indians advance to the third round

May 23, 2019, 10:55 pm IST
Less than a minute
India's Deepika Kumari shoots an arrow during their Rio 2016 Olympic Games Women's Team competition against Colombia at the Sambodromo archery venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 7, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD

In Archery World Cup Stage III, four Indian players including Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai advanced to the third round in recurve individual section at Antalya in Turkey.

In Women’s individual section, former world No 1 Deepika defeated Khatuna Lorig 6-5 in the second round and set up a clash against Veronika Marchenko of Ukraine in the third round. Laishram Bombayla Devi also sailed into the third round.

In men’s individual section, former Olympian Tarundeep Rai remained in the medal fray after beating Gasper Strajhar of Slovenia.

India’s number one recurve archer Atanu Das, crashed out in the second round suffering a 3-7 defeat to 19-year-old Carlos Rojas of Mexico.

Tags

Related Articles

Woman kills ex-boyfriend , dumps body into river for this shocking reason

Sep 2, 2018, 11:39 am IST

Supreme Court’s Decision on Ayodhya Case. BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2019, 10:49 am IST

Why do the civic polls of Uttar Pradesh matter?

Nov 22, 2017, 03:08 pm IST

Not Ram temple, Buddha’s statue should be built in Ayodhya: BJP MP

Nov 10, 2018, 07:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close