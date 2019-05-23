KeralaLatest News

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram

May 23, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Kummanam Rajasekharan offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran, reports ANI

 

