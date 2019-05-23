BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram

BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency Kummanam Rajasekharan offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud. Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran, reports ANI

Kerala:Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud.Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor&Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dO0OCUHcNQ — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019