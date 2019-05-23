CPM faces backlash in Tripura again

The CPM has faced backlash again in its former red bastion Tripura. The CPM, which ruled the tiny north-eastern state has been lost it’s power earlier to BJP. Now in the general elections also, the CPM is facing a huge setback in the state.

In Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, Pratima Bhoumick of BJP is leading with 3,38,141 votes. The sitting MP Sankar Prasad Datta is in the third place after Congress with only 1,09,525 votes. Subal Bhowmik, of Congress, has got 1,74,350 votes. Sankar Prasad Datta of CPI (M) trounced Arunoday Saha of the Indian National Congress with a margin of a mammoth 5,03,486 votes during 2014 general elections.

In the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, Rebati Tripura of BJP is leading with 2,54,703 votes. Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of Congress is in the second position with 1,55,524 votes. The CPM candidate and sitting MP Jitendra Chaudhury is in the third place with 1,07,488 votes.