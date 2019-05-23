Election Results 2019 : CPM falls behind NOTA in Amethi

Smriti Irani, the feisty Union Minister of Textiles, is the most fascinating story of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She has emerged as a giant-killer — a person who vanquished the biggest icon of dynastic politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a three-term MP from Amethi, in the Nehru-Gandhi family pocket borough. Her profile, her politics and the determined way in which she pursued her goals and assignments given by her superiors in the party would forever serve as a reference point for students of politics and possibly of management practices.