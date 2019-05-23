Latest NewsIndia

Election Results 2019 : CPM falls behind NOTA in Amethi

May 23, 2019, 09:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Smriti Irani, the feisty Union Minister of Textiles, is the most fascinating story of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She has emerged as a giant-killer — a person who vanquished the biggest icon of dynastic politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a three-term MP from Amethi, in the Nehru-Gandhi family pocket borough. Her profile, her politics and the determined way in which she pursued her goals and assignments given by her superiors in the party would forever serve as a reference point for students of politics and possibly of management practices.

Tags

Related Articles

Actor who misbehaved with Kajal is now dating this young actress

Jan 26, 2018, 01:20 pm IST

Roasted Coconut Chutney Powder, Goes Along Well With Rice

Dec 20, 2018, 02:04 pm IST

Brutality in school, Supreme Court to review children’ safety

Jan 19, 2018, 10:35 am IST

Narendra Modi led India – a leading global power, says new US security policy

Dec 19, 2017, 05:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close