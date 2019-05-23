Latest NewsIndia

Election Results 2019 : PM Narendra Modi removes ‘Chowkidar’ from his Twitter handle

May 23, 2019, 07:20 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed the word ‘Chowkidar’ from his Twitter handle, which he had added in March this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday witnessed a stunning electoral show, mauling the opposition. With all the leads in states across India, the BJP is all set to retain power for another five years after making a sweep of the Lok Sabha battle.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter saying that, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. “Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress. The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!”, the Prime Minister tweeted.

