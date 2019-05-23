Jagan Mohan Reddy to be sworn in as Andhra CM on May 30

In Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress leader Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as chief minister of state on 30th of this month at Vijayawada.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced this following his party achieving inching towards a landslide victory in the legislative elections for Andhra Pradesh Legislative assembly held on April 11th.

The YSR Congress won 74 seats and is leading in 76 seats till the last reports came in. However, the results are yet to be announced officially.

Jagan contested from his home ground of Pulivendula constituency in the district of Kadapa. He won with a margin of more than 89,000 votes, defeating TDP candidate Venkata Satish Kumar Reddy Singa Reddy.