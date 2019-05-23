‘Just like a victory, defeats are an experience that gives energy. We’ll go forward and win.’, M.Swaraj on election defeat

CPM MLA M.Swaraj has claimed that Communists won’t fold their flags and hide in their houses for a defeat in one election. We’ll come back stronger”. The CPM state committee member, M.Swaraj wrote his response to the huge defeat of his party in his official Facebook page.

The LDF led by CPM has faced one of its biggest defeat in the electoral history of the state. The CPM has marginalized to only one seat. The CPM which had been a power broker in the national capital has reduced to a number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Read his full Facebook Post: