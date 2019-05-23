Left parties wiped out from its former citadel,’ West Bengal’

The left parties have been completely wiped out from the political scenario of West Bengal. Once a citadel of the left parties in India now the state has become vulnerable to BJP. The BJP has emerged the main opposition party fighting against the TMC government. The fight was between TMC and BJP and the Left lost in the way.

The left front has ruled the state from 1977 to 2011, for continuously 34 years. In 2014, general election the CPM has won two seats from the state. Raigunj by Mohammad Salim and Murshidabad by Badaruddoza Khan. The party had tried to come up with a pre-poll strategy by teaming up with the Congress but the seat-sharing deal with failed at the last moment and both the sides decided to go solo.

This is the first time in the history that not even a single member of left parties has won a seat from Bengal. All the Lok Sabha, except for the coming one has left members from Bengal.