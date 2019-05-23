Mohanlal congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the whopping victory that the NDA led by BJP under his leadership.

Mohanlal on his twitter shared a message congratulating Modi. Mohanlal has been keeping a warm relationship with the Prime Minister. He has earlier visited Modi and has written a blog about the positive energy Modi has passed.

Earlier many film world celebrities including Rajinikanth has congratulated Modi. Rajinikanth has tweeted ” Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless.”.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini tweeted ” What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally!Modiji, after having suffered so many insults,many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres”.