Mohanlal congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi

May 23, 2019, 10:34 pm IST
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the whopping victory that the NDA led by BJP under his leadership.

Mohanlal on his twitter shared a message congratulating Modi. Mohanlal has been keeping a warm relationship with the Prime Minister. He has earlier visited Modi and has written a blog about the positive energy Modi has passed.

Earlier many film world celebrities including Rajinikanth has congratulated Modi. Rajinikanth has tweeted ” Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless.”.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini tweeted ” What a clean sweep!The opposition & the Congress silenced totally!Modiji, after having suffered so many insults,many personal, stands totally vindicated as a true nationalist in whom the masses have reposed complete faith & view as a leader who can make India excel in all spheres”.

