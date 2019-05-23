Latest NewsIndia

NDA Crosses 300. Looking Well Set For Coming Back to Power

May 23, 2019, 09:47 am IST
Counting of votes for the election that began last month and ended last week began at 8 am. The BJP is leading in over 300 seats and the Congress was ahead in over 100 seats at around 9:30 am. If the early trends are anything to go by, NDA is all set to form the next government as they have crossed a comfortable majority mark.

Early results also showed the BJP making deep inroads in West Bengal, winning 13 of its 42 seats, and making big gains in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh

