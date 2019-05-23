KeralaLatest News

‘Next is Kerala’; Declares BJP 

May 23, 2019, 07:36 pm IST
The BJP leadership claimed that their next aim is to conquer the Kerala state, which has not given any considerable electoral victory for the party. The BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the party is keen on expanding its electoral base in the state. He said that the party will redouble efforts to make inroads in the Kerala state the next time.

The BJP will do well in Kerala in the next elections in the same way it has done in West Bengal and Odisha this time, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao told the media. BJP has performed a historic electoral victory in West Bengal and Odisha, where they were not a major player earlier.

Of Kerala’s 20 seats, the Congress-led UDF has won 19 seats. The CPM has won 1 seat.

