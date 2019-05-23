KeralaLatest News

'Not expected; will evaluate; Chief Minister's response to election results

May 23, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
PINARAYI VIJAYAN
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that it was the LDF’s involvement and activities that kept BJP away from winning a seat in the state. The defeat in the state was unexpected. The reasons behind the huge defeat in the state will be evaluated by the party. There were strong sentiments against BJP in the state, the chief minister said. The sentiments against BJP that prevailed in the state has gone in favor of the Congress and UDF. That was the main cause of LDF’s defeat, Pinarayi added.

The ruling LDF has faced one of it’s the worst defeat in the electoral history. The LDF has won 1 seat in the state. It has lost 7 sitting seats.

