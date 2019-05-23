Oppo launches K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera : Price and Specs

Oppo K3 was launched in China on Thursday. The new Oppo phone has debuted with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and sports a panoramic Samsung AMOLED display.

Oppo claims that the K3 has been certified by Germany’s TUV Rheinland for eye protection. Other key features of the phone include VOOC 3.0 fast charging support, GameBoost 2.0 for an enhanced gaming experience, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Alongside the Oppo K3, the Chinese company has unveiled its VOOC Flash Charge and Super VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology based power banks and car charger.

The Oppo K3 price in China has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,100). There is also the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that comes with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).

Oppo K3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature. Under the hood, there is the Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. The phone also comes preloaded with GameBoost 2.0 that brings Frame Boost and Touch Boost features to enhance your gaming experience. Furthermore, gamers can leverage the LinkBoost 2.0 that is touted to uplift the network performance.

As the USP, the Oppo K3 sports a pop-up selfie camera module that has a 16-megapixel sensor. The pop-up camera module is claimed to have a life of five years and to lift as fast as 0.74 seconds. At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor.

The Oppo K3 also comes preloaded with a list of camera features, including AI portrait mode and AI scene detection. There is also an Ultra Clear Night View 2.0 feature to brighten dark shots using a software algorithm.