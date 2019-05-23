“People across the country have rejected the negative politics of casteism, dynastic politics”; Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the people across the country have rejected the negative politics of casteism, dynastic politics propagated by opposition parties. He was responding to the triumphing victory of BJP led NDA in the outcome of the general election.

“It is high time for the opposition to introspect and shun politics of negativity”, yogi said in an interview given after the election verdict has come. “Alert voters have rejected opportunistic and casteist politics of the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)”, he said.

“People across the country have rejected the negative politics of casteism, dynastic politics, and have accepted with open arms the positive politics of development and nationalism, yogi added.

Congratulating the Prime Minister for the “historic” win, he said, “This is a victory of his (Modi’s) leadership, the strategic and organizational planning of BJP chief Amit Shah and the result of hard work of crores of BJP workers.