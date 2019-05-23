Pinarayi Vijayan must resign, says K Sudhakaran

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chairman and the candidate from the Kannur Parliament constituency K. Sudhakaran has asserted that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resign owning responsibility for the rout of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the State.

He also asserted that he would like to express his sincerest gratitude towards Pinarayi for letting the UDF win.

The arrogance of the LDF government on the Sabarimala issue was a turning point that helped the Congress, he said