The biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be released worldwide tomorrow. The film will be screened in theatres in India, New Zealand, Australia, GCC, and Fiji. The film will release in 23 different languages.

The film narrates the story of Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi’s life and his struggle to become a politician without money and background.

The biographical film directed by Omung Kumar is jointly produced by Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Singh, and Anand Pandit. Vivek Oberoi is doing the role of Narendra Modi in the filmThe first look of the film was released on 7th January 2019.

Earlier, Election commission of India has stopped the release of the movie till the general elections are over saying, “that any biopic ‘which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections should not be displayed in the electronic media’.