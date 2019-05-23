Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister, Says MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would be overthrown after the counting of Lok Sabha poll votes and Congress president Rahul Gandhi would become the new Prime Minister.”This ‘Iftar’ is unique from the previous one. Because what we said is going to come true tomorrow, and the Central and state governments would go,” said Stalin, while attending an ‘Iftar’ party here.

“The exit poll is not the real one. It is manufactured at someone’s order. Rahul Gandhi would be our Prime minister if we get the numbers in our favour. We never change our mind. I said in the beginning. I would say it tomorrow as well. There is a possibility of going to Delhi at any time,” he said. A majority of exits polls have predicted a second term for BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Stalin was the first person in the UPA camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate.DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.