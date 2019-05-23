Sumalatha Ambareesh scores 80k votes against Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Sumalatha Ambareesh has won by over 80,000 votes from her late husband Ambareesh’s constituency of Mandya in Karnataka. She is likely to end up as the only independent candidate in the new Lok Sabha.

She has defeated HD Kumaraswamy’s son of JDS

Mandya saw a see-saw battle between Sumalatha and actor-turned-politician Nikhil in the early stages before the former established a decisive lead.

In 2014, CS Puttaraju of the JD(S) won the Mandya seat beating current Congress social media head Divya Spandana. Spandana had won the bypoll here in 2013.