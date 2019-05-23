‘The left must gain the confidence of workers, farmers….’ , VS’s advice to left

Senior CPM leader V.S.Achuthanandan has warned his party and the ruling Left Democratic Front on the election defeat it has faced in the state. The former Chief Minister V.S on his social media handle shared the message to the ruling left front. The ruling LDF has lost it’s 8 sitting seats and was marginalized to a single seat from the state.

The veteran Communist leader from the state, V.S. Achuthanandan, has responded to the election results through his official Facebook page. VS, the Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, shared a post on Facebook in which he has revealed his opinion.

VS has said it has been a shocking result. The situation of the country is like giving safekeeping duty to a burglar. It can be assumed that the opposition parties failed to be united and to form an alliance, which led to this defeat.

“It is a relief that the Kerala people managed to oust BJP. Also, a rethinking is necessary on how to build the political base of LDF. The state secretary of CPM has said that the mistakes will be evaluated. There is no need to be disappointed with the result. No result is eternal. The LDF has no other way other than to gain the confidence of farmers, laborers, and nature and the environment. And by keeping corporate models out ”, V.S. Achuthanandan wrote on Facebook.