This is what Rahul Gandhi asserted about Modi in his “Big Win”; Details Inside

May 23, 2019, 06:33 pm IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has congratulated the Narendra Modi-led government for the landslide victory,

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said ”I respect the verdict of people of India”.

In a media briefing, Rahul Gandhi also boosted the morale of the Congress workers.

“You all have worked hard, don’t be disappointed, this was a battle of ideologies and we will always fight for it,” Rahul Said.

When he was asked about his defeat with Smriti Irani  Rahul Said: ”I congratulate her and would request her to take care of Amethi… I respect the decision of India”.

