What Imran Khan has said to Modi will shock every Indian; Details Inside

The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the ace leader Narendra Modi on BJP’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia,” tweeted Khan.

He also said that he is looking forward to a peaceful relation with Indian and Only Modi could do it.

He has also asserted earlier that he wants Modi to be throned as PM again.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters in India exercised their franchise in the seven-phased elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.