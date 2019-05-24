Left Loses All Its Strong Bastions at Kannur District. Check Out these Numbers

The left parties have put up a terrible show in the Loksabha elections and are running the risk of losing their status as a national party. Kerala which remains its strongest bastion only gave them one seat out of 19 and For the first time since its formation in 1964, the Communist Party of India-Marxist has drawn a blank in the general elections in Bengal.

The most shocking result for the left in Kerala is the result at Kannur where not just that their candidate P.K Sreemathy has lost against UDF’s K Sudhakaran, but in many strong bastions of the left in Kerala, UDF has taken the lead. It is also to be noted that Sudhakaran has won more than 50 percent of the votes.

Thalipparamb constituency which traditionally supports LDF no matter what, saw UDF leading by 1000 votes. In Kerala C.M’s own constituency- Dharmadom, P.K Sreemathy could just manage about 4000 votes. Mattannur, the constituency of E.P Jayarajan also did not bless Sreemathy as much as she wanted it. Sudhakaran took a lead of almost 65000 from constituencies like Peravoor and Irikkoor.

K Sudhakaran: 529471(50.54 percent)

P.K Sreemathy: 435182(41.52 percent)