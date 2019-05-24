Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : BJP records historic win in Mamata’s Bengal 

May 24, 2019, 07:38 am IST
Less than a minute

The lotus has finally bloomed in Bengal – the birth place of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) founder Shyamaprasad Mukherjee.

With a historic rise in vote share, the saffron party on Thursday breached Mamata Banerjee’s citadel with a massive surge across the state.

The BJP won a whopping 18 seats, touching an impressive double figure in Bengal for the first time.

Prominent BJP candidates who have won are Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.

While Babul Supriyo won the high profile contest in Asansol against TMC’s Moonmoon Sen with a 51 per cent vote share, Dilip Ghosh won from Medinipur with a margin of over 87,000 votes.

Tags

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi Shows Difference Between Imagination and Reality with Role-play: Video

Jul 11, 2018, 01:26 pm IST

It is a right of woman to know the remuneration of her husband: MP High Court

May 27, 2018, 10:10 pm IST

Sensex ends at 36,971, Nifty ends at 11,069

Feb 7, 2019, 06:37 pm IST

Tamil Nadu: Will Thalaivar enter the field of politics?

Dec 31, 2017, 06:52 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close