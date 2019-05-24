Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : BJP records historic win in Mamata’s Bengal 

The lotus has finally bloomed in Bengal – the birth place of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) founder Shyamaprasad Mukherjee.

With a historic rise in vote share, the saffron party on Thursday breached Mamata Banerjee’s citadel with a massive surge across the state.

The BJP won a whopping 18 seats, touching an impressive double figure in Bengal for the first time.

Prominent BJP candidates who have won are Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.

While Babul Supriyo won the high profile contest in Asansol against TMC’s Moonmoon Sen with a 51 per cent vote share, Dilip Ghosh won from Medinipur with a margin of over 87,000 votes.