“So Was Really Rahul Gandhi Scared of Smriti Irani”? Sunitha Devadas Wonders

May 24, 2019, 07:38 am IST
One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 4,13,394 votes.

After the results were out, Sunitha Devadas, one of the ardent supporters of the Left party in Kerala wondered if BJP’s claims of Rahul Gandhi being scared about his prospects at Amethi was actually true.

“So was really he scared about losing to Smriti Irani?

Ey, It can’t be so

Who Knows” wrote Sunitha on Facebook. Check out her Facebook post.

BJP had made a statement that Rahul Gandhi escaped to a constituency(Wayanad) with a sizeable minority population because he was scared of losing at Amethi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi congratulated Smriti Irani for her success.

“I want Smriti Irani ji to keep people’s faith and take care of Amethi with love,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters in a brief press conference after the Congress’s massive defeat in the national election.

