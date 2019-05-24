“So Was Really Rahul Gandhi Scared of Smriti Irani”? Sunitha Devadas Wonders

One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 4,13,394 votes.

After the results were out, Sunitha Devadas, one of the ardent supporters of the Left party in Kerala wondered if BJP’s claims of Rahul Gandhi being scared about his prospects at Amethi was actually true.

“So was really he scared about losing to Smriti Irani? Ey, It can’t be so Who Knows” wrote Sunitha on Facebook. Check out her Facebook post.

BJP had made a statement that Rahul Gandhi escaped to a constituency(Wayanad) with a sizeable minority population because he was scared of losing at Amethi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi congratulated Smriti Irani for her success.