”Winning and losing is a part of life”,says Robert Vadra

May 24, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his historic victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019 and hoped that ‘country is governed in a secular and a democratic manner. “I congratulate Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA. I really hope that India is governed in a secular & a democratic way,” wrote Vadra on his official Facebook page.

He also consoled Congress party saying,”Winning and losing is a part of life. No doubt, it’s disheartening but let’s keep the fight on.” He added,”My best wishes to the Congress party leaders and workers. There was plenty of hard work that went into elections.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to a smashing victory in the Lok Sabha battle and become the first non-Congress man to retain power with second consecutive term with full majority on his own. The ruling BJP-led NDA decimated Congress-led UPA by bagging 303 seats.

