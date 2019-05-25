Latest NewsIndia

2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 4 injured in an attack

May 25, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

2 Jawans of the para military force Assam Rifles were killed and 4 others were injured on today after militants attacked the convoy of the security forces.

The incident took place at the Thanyak between Ukha and Tobu in the Mon district of Nagaland. It is suspected that the convoy was attacked by the Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K). Though no group has till now claimed the resposibility of the attack.

The armed militants attacked the convoy of the forces and the firing from the side of militants lead to the death of two jawans.

A similar attack on Assam Rifles occurred in 2015 in the same place and it killed 9 jawans.

Tags

Related Articles

50 shanties gutted in a major fire that broke out in Gurgaon

May 21, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

ICC Test rankings: Kohli remains on top; Pujara in 3rd spot

Feb 18, 2019, 08:06 pm IST

Dubai police reports woman raped and thrown out naked

Nov 28, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

Aishwarya Rajesh turns wrestler

Feb 21, 2019, 11:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close