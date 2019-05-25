2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 4 injured in an attack

2 Jawans of the para military force Assam Rifles were killed and 4 others were injured on today after militants attacked the convoy of the security forces.

The incident took place at the Thanyak between Ukha and Tobu in the Mon district of Nagaland. It is suspected that the convoy was attacked by the Khaplang faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K). Though no group has till now claimed the resposibility of the attack.

The armed militants attacked the convoy of the forces and the firing from the side of militants lead to the death of two jawans.

A similar attack on Assam Rifles occurred in 2015 in the same place and it killed 9 jawans.