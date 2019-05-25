Actress Monalisa shares a video of her; Watch video

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is very famous among netizens and movie lovers. The actress has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

Monalisa, who made her maiden stint on the telly world with ‘Nazar’ has shared a BTS video of her performing a daredevil action stunt which will leave your jaws on the floor.

She wrote in the caption: “Being A Part Of The Action Is Just Incredible … #mohana #nazar #tonight #strong #powerful #ladyinaction.”

The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show ‘Nazar’ where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also a participant in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ .

She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.