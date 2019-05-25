KeralaLatest News

Alathoor MP Remya Haridas troll writer Deepa Nishanth

May 25, 2019, 04:20 pm IST
The newly elected lawmaker from the Alathoor constituency Remya Haridas has trolled left-leaning writer Deepa Nishanth. Ramy has trolled the writer just after she has grabbed a historic win the red bastion of CPM Alathoor. Remya through her social media handle has trolled Deepa.

Remya Haridas has posted a photo of Deepa Nishanth with a caption ‘.Thanks, Teacher’. Deepa has been criticised and mocked by social media just after Remay has won the Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier Deepa Nishant in a controversial FB post said that a candidate should be elected according to her potential and not according to her artistic capability.

