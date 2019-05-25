“Cannot Sacrifice Beliefs and Rights For a Court Order”: Patriarkis Bava

Pathanamthitta: Ignatius Aphrem the patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church has said that court orders cannot possibly settle the issues between different Christian Sabhas. “The problems can only be resolved through discussions rooted in mutual love and peace,” he said.

“It is up to the individual to decide on which faith they have to live. Rights and beliefs should be protected” he added while he came for his three day Kerala visit.

Patriarkis Bava’s words gain attention since Kerala in the last few months were rocked by the issue of Sabarimala which was basically an issue between faith and court order. Kerala Government had tried to implement the Supreme Court order in a bullish way that led to many law and order problems in the state.