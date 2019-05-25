KeralaLatest News

“Cannot Sacrifice Beliefs and Rights For a Court Order”: Patriarkis Bava

May 25, 2019, 08:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Ignatius Aphrem the patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church has said that court orders cannot possibly settle the issues between different Christian Sabhas. “The problems can only be resolved through discussions rooted in mutual love and peace,” he said.

“It is up to the individual to decide on which faith they have to live. Rights and beliefs should be protected” he added while he came for his three day Kerala visit.

Patriarkis Bava’s words gain attention since Kerala in the last few months were rocked by the issue of Sabarimala which was basically an issue between faith and court order. Kerala Government had tried to implement the Supreme Court order in a bullish way that led to many law and order problems in the state.

Tags

Related Articles

Shahid-Mira

Mira Rajput shared a romantic kissing pic with hubby Shahid Kapoor on Diwali

Nov 8, 2018, 10:05 am IST

Man gets death sentence for raping 9-year-old girl

Jul 8, 2018, 06:17 am IST

Thai cave: Artists’ huge mural honours rescue heroes: See Pics

Jul 21, 2018, 05:55 pm IST

European tour a big success,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

May 21, 2019, 07:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close