CPI(M) Admits Sabarimala Issue to be a Factor Affecting their Vote Base

Kerala Government was widely criticized for the way it handled the issue of Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Young women entry. Main leaders including the chief minister of the party have been in denial mode for so long, denying Sabarimala to be a cause for their terrible loss. But the CPI(M) State Secretariate analyzed the different causes for the loss and found that Sabarimala issue was one among the many reasons for their tragic loss in the Loksabha elections. The meeting also said that Hindu votes which were normally cast in favor of CPI(M) were not cast as much as they used to be.

The meeting reached the conclusion that minority consolidation alone cannot create such a huge margin of victory for the Left. The initial analysis has also corrected the earlier stand of the secretariate that said that Sabarimala was not a factor at all, that would affect the poll outcomes.

Leaders opined that the idea that Rahul Gandhi could end up being the prime minister of the country helped minority votes to be cast in favor of UDF. District committees have been asked to submit reports on the reason for failure. This will be further discussed on State committee meetings soon.