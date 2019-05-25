Here is How Bill gates Congratulated P.M Modi on his Election Win

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners for P.M Modi after his huge success at Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi has almost single-handedly pulverized the Opposition.

World’s second-richest person Bill Gates took to Twitter to congratulate PM Narendra Modi for BJP-led NDA’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Bill Gates said Modi will significantly improve the lives of many.

“Congratulations @NarendraModi on a remarkable win in #IndianElections2019. Your continued commitment to improve health, nutrition, and development will significantly improve the lives of many. @BJP4India” wrote Bill Gates on Twitter.

Earlier Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted his wishes for P.M Modi congratulating him on his victory.