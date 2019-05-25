President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved Lok Sabha

An official communique from the office of Indian Presidnet’s office has informed that the President Ram Nath Kovind has dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha.

Yesterday, the council of ministers has met President under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cabinet at its meeting held yesterday had advised the President to dissolve the House with immediate effect.

An official Rashtrapati Bhawan said the President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet. The president has asked the Narendra Modi to continue as a caretaker till the next government is formed.

On today, the NDA meeting has selected Narendra Modi as the leader of NDA. And now the NDA leaders will meet the president and will request him to invite Modi to form the government.