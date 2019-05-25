Sabarimala Row: R Balakrishna Pillai Takes a U-Turn, Criticises LDF Government

Kerala Government went absolutely bullish in the way they tried to implement Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala and post the poll results, it has been widely discussed if the issue has affected the party. Nair Service Society had taken a bold pro-devotee stand in the issue and LDF would have hoped to balance this with their association with R Balakrishna Pillai’s Kerala Congress(B).
Mr. Pillai, throughout the election, had taken supported LDF on their stand they took in the issue of Sabarimala but post the disappointing poll results, has taken a U-turn and lashed out at the LDF government. In fact Pillai has lauded NSS for the stand they took in the Sabarimala issue.
“Sabarimala issues have done a lot of damage to the left. Even the Christians and Muslims have a lot of affection towards Sabarimala, unlike any other temple. The stand NSS took on the issue was right. It was about protecting the beliefs of devotees. The issue of Sabarimala cannot be resolved without protecting the beliefs of devotees. Doesn’t matter how much the Government tries, that feeling cannot be overcome. Sabarimala has affected even constituencies like Kasargode” said Balakrishna Pillai.
Post Your Comments