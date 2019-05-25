Sabarimala Row: R Balakrishna Pillai Takes a U-Turn, Criticises LDF Government

Kerala Government went absolutely bullish in the way they tried to implement Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala and post the poll results, it has been widely discussed if the issue has affected the party. Nair Service Society had taken a bold pro-devotee stand in the issue and LDF would have hoped to balance this with their association with R Balakrishna Pillai’s Kerala Congress(B).

Mr. Pillai, throughout the election, had taken supported LDF on their stand they took in the issue of Sabarimala but post the disappointing poll results, has taken a U-turn and lashed out at the LDF government. In fact Pillai has lauded NSS for the stand they took in the Sabarimala issue.