T.G Mohandas Thinks this Leader From Kerala Could be a Better Congress President than Rahul Gandhi

The Indian National Congress has managed to win only 52 seats, slightly improving their tally of 44 seats in 2014. The candidature of Rahul Gandhi and he projected as the rival of P.M Modi as the P.M candidate has apparently not gone down well with the voters.

One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 4,13,394 votes.

Having faced such huge defeat, it will be interesting to see what happens to Rahul’s position as Congress president in the days to come. BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas felt that Kerala Congress leader Jyothikumar Chamakala could be a better Congress President than Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi should resign from the post of Congress president. Even if Jyothikumar Chamakala is the Congress president, the party would get more seats”: he opined on Twitter.

Check out his Tweet: