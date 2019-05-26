A third child should not be allowed to vote: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on population control

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has urged that the only way to contain the population growth in the country is to deprive the third child of voting rights.

Baba Ramdev said that ‘ for the next 50 years, the population of the country must not exceed 150 crores. Because our country is not ready to bear that. So the population growth must be controlled. So the third child must be deprived of voting rights. And all the incentives, privileges and facilities given by governments and the right to contest in the election all must be deprived for the third child. The government must launch a law for this.

The yoga guru also demanded an all India ban on all kinds of liquor in the country. Baba Ramdev also demanded a complete ban on cow slaughtering in the country. It is the only remedy to end the conflict between cow smugglers and cow protectors.