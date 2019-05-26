CPI leader Binoy Viswom demands reunion of CPI and CPM

Senior CPI leader and former minister Binoy Viswom has demanded a reunion of the mainstream left parties in the country – CPI and CPM-. He in an interview given to a Malayalam news channel has said that the time has arrived for the reunion of the Communist parties. Not a mere merger but what is needed is a theoretical reunion.

The merger of Communist parties is not on the agenda. What is needed is a theoretical reunion of the communist parties, he said. The CPI is asking this for a long time. But the party will not go behind anyone demanding this. The situations and reasons that caused the separation of Communist parties have not exists now, he added.

After the historical setback in the electoral politics in the last general election, a debate on the reunion of Communist parties has become active in the political field.