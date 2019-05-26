“CPI(M) Cannot Go Ahead Without the Support of Theists,” Says M.V Govindan

There is a growing discussion in CPI(M) whether the Sabarimala issue has affected them badly in the Loksabha elections in which they suffered a humiliating defeat. The left managed just one seat in Kerala which is considered as the strongest bastion of the red party. Kerala Chief Minister PInrayi Vijayan was criticized for the way he handled the Sabarimala issue and it is in this backdrop that the words of CPI(M)’s senior leader M.V Govindan is grabbing attention.

The Communist veteran opined that CPI(M) should be able to get the support of believers. It is impossible to organize a class-strike without the support of theists. He also added that the party intends no war with the devotees.

“The believers have to be seen as a community of believers. There is a huge section of believers in CPI(M). It is not the agenda of CPI(M) to stop theists and religion” he said.

Govindan added that the party cannot go ahead without the support of devotees and that the party should understand this.