For visiting these countries Indian’s don’t need a visa

Now going for an international trip has become easy for Indians. The biggest headache a backpacker facing was getting visas for visiting a foreign country. But an Indian passport holder can tighten his backpack as the country has bettered its position in ‘Passport Index’.

India rose to 67 position in the Passport Index. India was earlier in 77th position and it bettered its position this year. The passport index which included 199 nations is prepared in accordance with the UNDP’s Human Development Index.

To visit around 25 countries Indians did not need a visa. In addition to this 39 countries provide visa on arrival for Indians. The list includes Bhutan, Indonesia, Maldives, Fiji, Nepal, and Mauritius.

To visit 134 countries in the globe an Indian need visa. UAE ranks the top position in the index. A UAE citizen can visit 167 countries without a visa and in this 113 countries did not ask visa from UAE citizen. Germany is in the second position, France and the US share the third position.