Rahul Gandhi blame top leaders for putting sons above party interest

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday rejected the offer by party President Rahul Gandhi to resign even as he lashed out at top Congress leaders for putting the interests of their sons above party.

At the CWC meeting, an angry Rahul blames how some senior leaders like Kamala Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and P Chidambaram had insisted on tickets for their sons in Lok Sabha election 2019. He reportedly told that the veteran leaders had put their respective sons above the party’s interest despite he is not in favor of accepting their requests.

The CWC called for a thorough introspection, complete overhaul, and detailed restructuring at every level of the party promised to put in force a plan of action at the earliest.

A resolution adopted by the CWC said that Gandhi, in his address to the party’s highest decision-making body, offered his resignation as party chief taking moral responsibility of the humiliating defeat the party faced but it was rejected unanimously.

Congress faced humiliating defeat and bagged only 52 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Several senior leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, former union ministers RPN Singh, PL Punia and P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, were present at the meeting.