SHOCKING! 40 KG Gold Received as Offering Missing From Sabarimala

May 26, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Sabarimala: In a shocking incident, 40 KG Gold and 100 KG Silver received as an offering at Sabarimala are missing. The reduction in Gold and silver were found in the auditing. But there are no proper documents that suggest the transfer of Gold and Silver to the Strong Room. High court’s auditing department will open strong room and make further investigation tomorrow.

