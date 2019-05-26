“This is Not How a Left Govt Should Behave” V S Achuthanandan Lashes Out at Electricity Dept

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Chief Minister and Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission V.S Achuthanandan has lashed out at the decision of the electricity department to give electricity connection to resorts and hotels without even giving NOC.

In a letter given to electricity department, he demanded that the order to give electricity connections to hotels and resorts in villages like KDH Village, BisonValley, Chinnakanal, Santhan Para, Vellathooval, AanaViratti, Pallivasal should be rechecked.

V.S Achuthanandan also pointed out that the court has approved the actions his government took during the Munnar mission. He asserted that the action of the electricity department doesn’t agree with the principles of left.